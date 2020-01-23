Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

CSL stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $106.19 and a 52 week high of $164.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $844,014.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,452 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $701,457.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,189 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?