CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.27. 63,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.83. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?