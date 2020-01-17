Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Carnival has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carnival to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of CCL opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

