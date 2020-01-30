Carnival (LON:CCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Carnival (LON:CCL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,585 ($47.16).

Shares of LON CCL traded down GBX 170 ($2.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,168 ($41.67). 2,246,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. Carnival has a 1 year low of GBX 3,037 ($39.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,448 ($58.51). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,529.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,420.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Percentage Decliners