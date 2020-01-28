Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Nomura

Nomura restated their hold rating on shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.07.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 84,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,112. Carnival has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

