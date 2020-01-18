Carnival plc (LON:CCL) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CCL opened at GBX 3,708 ($48.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,459.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,421.66. Carnival has a 1-year low of GBX 3,037 ($39.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,448 ($58.51). The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carnival to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) in a report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,585 ($47.16).

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

