Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Receives $40.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

CARO stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Carolina Financial has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

In related news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,287,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. J. Huggins III sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $116,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

