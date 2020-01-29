Carpenter Technology (CRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE:CRS opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income