Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Announces Earnings Results

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,349. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.31. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRS. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio