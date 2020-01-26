Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.63 ($20.50).

Shares of EPA CA opened at €15.29 ($17.78) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.83. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.53).

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

