Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 26,068 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 428,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 590,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.52. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

