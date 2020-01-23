Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Given Buy Rating at SunTrust Banks

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 146.41% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. 38,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,501. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 428,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

