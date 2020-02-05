Carrols Restaurant Group’s (TAST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) in a research note released on Monday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. The brokerage currently has a target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAST. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 484,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,350. The firm has a market cap of $242.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,355,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,580 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

