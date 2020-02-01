Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank. It offers business banking services, including business checking, business debit cards and other banking services, including notary services, wire transfer services, night depository services and others; personal banking services, including passbook savings, personal debit cards, telephone banking, money orders and others. Carter Bank & Trust is based in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter Bank and Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

CARE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. 55,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. Carter Bank and Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 285,076.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 130,251 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

