Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Down 5.3% in January

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 502,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $2,168,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,785 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $394,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Carter’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Carter’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Carter’s by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Carter’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carter’s has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

