Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Down 3.6%

Cartier Resources Inc (CVE:ECR)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 169,450 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 132,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 42.37, a current ratio of 42.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located in Val-d'Or. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

