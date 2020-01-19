Carube Copper (CVE:CUC) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.06

Carube Copper Corp. (CVE:CUC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 471000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62.

About Carube Copper (CVE:CUC)

Carube Copper Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Jamaica and Canada. The company owns 11 copper and gold exploration licenses in Jamaica covering an area of 535 square kilometers. It primarily holds interest in the Bellas Gate project that consists of Bellas Gate and Browns Hall special exclusive prospecting licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located in Jamaica.

