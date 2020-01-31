Carube Copper (CVE:CUC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.06

Carube Copper Corp. (CVE:CUC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

About Carube Copper (CVE:CUC)

Carube Copper Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Jamaica and Canada. The company owns 11 copper and gold exploration licenses in Jamaica covering an area of 535 square kilometers. It primarily holds interest in the Bellas Gate project that consists of Bellas Gate and Browns Hall special exclusive prospecting licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located in Jamaica.

