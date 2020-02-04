Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives $8.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of CASA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 594,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,532. The firm has a market cap of $330.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.64. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 250,962 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

