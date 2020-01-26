Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,775,417 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 691% from the previous session’s volume of 856,410 shares.The stock last traded at $4.68 and had previously closed at $3.63.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have commented on CASA. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $304.30 million, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. Casa Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 590,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing