Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.30.

CASA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 466,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $375.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 590,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

