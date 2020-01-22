Cascades Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CAS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cascades in a report released on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.17.

TSE CAS opened at C$11.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.17. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

