Cascend Securities Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective raised by Cascend Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Western Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. 14,006,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 62.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

