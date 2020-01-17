CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $315.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.05.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 173,840 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,111,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 372,964 shares in the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

