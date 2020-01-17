CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $209.09

Shares of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $209.09 and last traded at $209.09, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.84.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter.

About CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

