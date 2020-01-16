Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $6.99

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.99. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 96,634 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,233.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?