Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAVA. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of SAVA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.18. 1,489,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062,646. The company has a market cap of $133.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 2.59. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 100,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $553,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 76,212 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 194,111 shares of company stock worth $749,307 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

