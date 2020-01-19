CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77, approximately 279 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A.M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company distributes engineered specialty grades and alloys of metals, as well as offers specialized processing services. Its products include alloy, aluminum, nickel, stainless steel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

