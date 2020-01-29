Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSLT. Wells Fargo & Co cut Castlight Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.07.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

In other news, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $42,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 320,556 shares in the company, valued at $429,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $68,985.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,059 shares of company stock valued at $210,265. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1,293.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 44.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com