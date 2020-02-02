Catalent (CTLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTLT opened at $61.10 on Friday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Stephens increased their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

