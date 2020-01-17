Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 651,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.69. Catalent has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,584,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments