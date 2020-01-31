Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.53) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2,288.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

