Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($4.80) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.69).

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01.

CBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.25. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3,533.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

