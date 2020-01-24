Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.45

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $7.15. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 5,815 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBIO. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $82.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3,533.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 16.0% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

