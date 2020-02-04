Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). Catchmark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catchmark Timber Trust.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTT shares. ValuEngine lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

