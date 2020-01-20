Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.02 Million

Analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will report sales of $30.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.11 million and the highest is $31.10 million. Catchmark Timber Trust posted sales of $22.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $107.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.72 million to $108.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $109.50 million, with estimates ranging from $105.43 million to $111.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 119.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 80.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. 135,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $550.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

