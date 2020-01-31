Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 8,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

