Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.65 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $10.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.32.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

