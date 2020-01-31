Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Caterpillar updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.50-10.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.50-10.00 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CAT stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,792,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,438. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?