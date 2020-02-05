Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.61.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.51. 3,501,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,213. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Caterpillar by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks