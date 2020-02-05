Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a positive rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.61.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,213. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

