Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $150.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.61.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,501,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 33,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

