Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $143.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $140.07. The stock had a trading volume of 106,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,986. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

