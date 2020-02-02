Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.67. Caterpillar also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.50-10.00 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Caterpillar stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. 6,784,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

