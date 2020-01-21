Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CATY opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.29. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $365,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

