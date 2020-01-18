Cathay General Bancorp Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $40.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 81.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,292,000 after purchasing an additional 320,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 240,968 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $6,277,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

