Cathay International (LON:CTI) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Cathay International Holdings Ltd (LON:CTI) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), approximately 203,837 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 624% from the average daily volume of 28,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

Cathay International Company Profile (LON:CTI)

Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.

