CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s score:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPCAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.97.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager