CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.71

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.71 and traded as low as $6.51. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 16,104 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

