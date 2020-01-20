CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

